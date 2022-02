Blockchain games (also known as NFT games or crypto games) are video games that include elements that use cryptography-based blockchain technologies. Blockchain elements in these games are most often based on cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which players can buy, sell, or trade with other players. The game publisher takes a fee from each transaction as a form of monetization. In some cases, players of blockchain games have earned enough to pay for living costs by playing some such as “CryptoKitties” and selling their winnings for fiat currencies like US dollars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO