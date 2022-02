Simon Cowell and the family of singer Jane Marczewski have paid tribute to the America’s Got Talent (AGT) star’s “larger than life personality” and lasting legacy.The music Mogul and reality TV judge said the news of Ms Marczewski’s death was “heart-breaking” and described her as an “extraordinary person”.The singer, also known by her stage name Nightbirde, passed away on February 19 following a four year battle with cancer, according to her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightbirde...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO