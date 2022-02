No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, especially during the winter when the weather is particularly harsh and drying. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO