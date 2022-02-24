ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Orab, OH

Debbie Eldridge, 64

Debbie Eldridge of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the age of 64. She was born August 31, 1957, to the late Lloyd M. and Virginia R. Malott in Wilmington, Ohio.

Debbie is survived by her loving children Minda (Justin) Cromer of London, Ohio, Justin Eldridge of Five Mile, Ohio, Susan (Jared) Gross of Shallotte, North Carolina, Randall (Sabrina) Eldridge of Park Ridge, Illinois; her adored grandchildren Jackson, Josiah, Jonas, Judah, Evalyn, Oliver, Margaret, and Gabriel; and her caring siblings Greg (Teresa) Malott of Five Mile, Ohio, and Mike (Nancy) Malott of St. Martin, Ohio, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years David P. Eldridge, and brother Jeff Malott.

Debbie was a member of True Life Christian Church, and a retired Teacher’s Aide for Western Brown School District. She was known for her great sense of humor, infectious laugh, and deep love of her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 US 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be the evening before, on Monday, February 28, 2022 beginning at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Pastor Don White and Pastor Kris Lagrange will be officiating. Burial will follow funeral services at Five Mile Cemetery.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.

