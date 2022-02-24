ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 1968 Camaro Z-28 Is a Race Car in Street Clothes

By Road & Track Staff
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says GM isn’t racing? If the Z-28 isn’t a bona fide racing car— in street clothing for this test—then we’ve never seen one. Chapter IV, Touring Cars, Group 2, Appendix J, FIA International Sporting Code requires that 1000 of the Group 2 sedans (more popularly known in this country as...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Shelby GT500 Mustang Emerges From Warehouse After 20 Years

Currently in the process of restoration. Barn finds are becoming increasing popular for some reason. More and more of these cars seem to be discovered in a barn, shed, warehouse, or any sort of storage area to try and keep it safe from the elements while the car increases in value. Here we have a 1968 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang that was found sitting in a warehouse since 2004.
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

It’s A 1969 Showdown With A Road Runner Vs COPO

These cars were the top of the line in performance for their time and now challenge one another for the title of the fastest muscle car. 1969 was a fantastic time for the high-performance muscle and pony cars that we all know and love today. While Pontiac started the muscle car with the GTO, Chevy genuinely brought the full potential of these lightweight sports cars. The Chevelle was an insane car for the time, but the base models were indeed not enough for any true drag racing connoisseur. This birthed the COPO program, initially founded for fleet orders but soon became the go-to path for purchasing a performance vehicle. Of course, this wasn't the only process of finding yourself a fantastic drag strip dominator, which is incredibly prominent with the Mopar brand, whose reputation for speed stands strong to this day. Today, we're going to find out which insane automotive manufacturers truly made the best cars for performance.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Car#Pony Car#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#Gm#Z 28#Chapter Iv#Touring Cars Group 2#Appendix J#Porsche Group#Sebring#Trans Am#Road Track
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spied For First Time

Just a day after seeing a fresh batch of spy shots of the next-gen Ford Mustang coupe, here is our very first look at the future version of the Mustang Convertible. While it looks similar to the development vehicles in previous photos at first glance, the key differences are noticeable by looking at the camouflage on the roof.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

The 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 shown here has a current bid of $25,000 on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The car shows just 1300 miles on its odometer. Bidding ends Tuesday, February 15. Corvette fans are a nostalgic lot, and today's Auction Find of the Day on the Bring...
CARS
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Craigslist Find: 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible

For many, especially the Mopar faithful, there’s no muscle car greater than the 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda. It’s a legend on wheels, but with that kind of status comes of course big asking prices for rare, numbers-matching, examples in good order. That’s what we have for your consideration today via Craigslist in Phoenix.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied With Bigger Brakes, Wider Tires

Testing continues on the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. This heavily camouflaged prototype was recently captured on the streets of Dearborn, near Ford's world headquarters. At a glance, it looks just like previous prototypes, covered top-to-bottom with janky dual exhaust pipes out the back. But as is often the case, a closer look reveals a few surprises.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1971 Chevy Blazer Arizona Auction Bound

The Chevy K5 Blazer debuted as a 1969 model year competitor to the Ford Bronco and International Harvester Scout. The K5 Blazer was larger than either of its competitors, built on a shortened K10 pickup truck frame. Only available with four-wheel drive for 1969, the Blazer was offered with either two- or four-wheel drive beginning with the 1970 model year. The first-generation Chevy K5 Blazer ran from 1969 to 1972.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Hoonigan Shows Off Completed 1988 Chevy Camaro ZZ632: Video

One of the big attention-getters at the SEMA Show last year was the Hoonigan-built 1988 Chevy Camaro ZZ632, a third-gen Camaro cradling an enormous 632-cubic-inch Big Block Chevy V8 crate engine good for a whopping 1,000 naturally aspirated horsepower right out of the box. Now, Hoonigan has revealed the fully completed build in the following feature video.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle Has A Massive V8 With Drag Strip Performance

With the power of a 496 ci V8 engine under the hood, you’ll dominate the drag strip in this 1970 Chevelle!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is possibly one of the most remarkable American cars to ever hit the vast highways of the American road system. In their prime, these cars dominated the drag strip with engines like the 454 and 427 ci V8, which carried the vehicles to quarter-mile times in the low 12-second range for COPO models. However, the car featured here is even more fantastic than a completely stock race-bred Chevelle masterpiece as it sports an insanely powerful V8 engine that spins the rear wheels with ease. Moreover, the condition of this ridiculous muscle car is nearly perfect as it has been given the particular kind of care that only a true automotive enthusiast can provide. Everything from the massive cowl hood to the fast rear tires tells you that the owner of this thing knew what he was doing. This is an impressive car, to say the least, but what exactly makes it so great?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Deep dive: How the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's V-8 makes 670 naturally aspirated horsepower

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 making 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, making it the world's most powerful V-8 without forced induction, found in a production car. As this explainer from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) shows, that's partly down to some 19th century physics know-how.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Mustang GT K-Code Sports Great Power And Fastback Style

You could be the owner of this incredible classic American pony car which sports one of the best engines of its time and style to match. Performance has always been a massive focus for the ford Mustang and the various trim levels that populate the pony car lineup. From wild GT500s built by Shelby American to dominate the drag strip and road racing track to the potent GTs, which provide a ton of drivability and performance on the street. These cars seem to be the perfect vehicles for anyone looking to get into a tremendous overall American performance car. While the modern models are certainly insane in terms of their outstanding performance, today, we aim to talk about a car whose reputation for speed came from the first generation of the Mustang.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy