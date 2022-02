ORANGE (CBSLA) – Gas prices are hitting record highs and so are used car prices, and while customers are struggling to find good deals, so are the dealers themselves. “That price range between $5,000 to $10,000 is really competitive,” said Taylor Ogden, who owns Drive Smart Motors. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for used cars and trucks jumped by nearly 41% from January 2021 to January 2022. Ogden, an independent used car dealer in Orange, just returned from a trip to Oceanside where he snapped up an older model truck from a private party...

