ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Rise Of Digital Assets And How They Are Standardizing Traditional Industries

By Aman Jain
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Introduction: What Is A Digital Asset?

Digital assets are a type of digital currency that can be used in online transactions. The best way to define a digital asset is that it is an asset that exists in the form of electronic data. These assets can include Cryptocurrency , Tokens, Smart contracts, NFTs, and more. In recent months, it seems as the buzz around digital assets is constantly growing, with vast amounts of interest in NFTs and other digitalized products. Another factor is the ongoing conversations around an adaption of Web 3.0 that should help further decentralize and democratize the internet.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

What Are The Advantages Of Digital Assets?

The first advantage of digital assets is that they are decentralized. This means that there is no centralized authority who has control over them. They also have a transparent ledger that ensures that all transactions are recorded and cannot be changed or tampered with after the fact.

Another advantage of digital assets is that they have low transaction fees, which makes them more affordable for both sellers and buyers. This is especially true when compared to traditional financial institutions such as banks which charge high transaction fees for international payments, wire transfers, etc.

We are currently seeing emerging startups like exberry , which provide a cloud-native SaaS platform for digital asset marketplaces. They are asset agnostic, meaning their platform can support any type of asset and build a marketplace around it. This helps free people from centralized marketplaces where they don't have a say and are inforced with rules and regulations.

"By enabling the trading industry to progress and overcome legacy barriers with their matching & trading tech, our platform allows new players to join the business arena without any tech, operational and capital hurdles." Says Co-founder and CEO Guy Melamed .

Issues With Traditional Industries And How Several Startups Are Bridging The Gap

Traditional industries are facing many challenges. Their centralized structures are not as efficient as they were before. There is a need for a new business model to survive in the future.

The challenges that traditional industries face can be divided into three categories:

  • Economic challenges: Traditional industries have been struggling with economic challenges for decades now. They are no longer able to compete with the new emerging technologies.
  • Environmental challenges: Traditional industries have created an environmental disaster by using fossil fuels and polluting the environment in the process. The world has realized this and is looking for alternatives like clean energy , which will make it hard for traditional industries to continue their practices, or they need to find a way to change them.
  • Social Challenges: People are looking to free themselves from enforced regulations that they did not agree upon. We are seeing how hopeful younger generations are with respect to the adaption of Web 3.0 and the ability to effectively communicate and express themselves without giving up on their privacy.

We are seeing emerging Startups like Crymbo , which are bridging the gap between the traditional and digital by allowing financial institutions to provide their customers with easy "plug n play" access to digital assets.

We are also seeing something similar outside the finance sector, with startups like Storycards , who are providing publishers with the ability to easily create engagement products on their site, this is to combat the removal of third-party cookies, as well as help provide a better, more personalized experience for website visitors.

Advantages Of Decentralized Economies Compared To Centralized Economies

Decentralized economies are more efficient than centralized economies because they have a better cash flow and have a more robust system in place. Centralized economies are less efficient because the money supply is controlled by a central authority, which means that there is no cash flow. This also means that the central authority can control the economy, which makes it easier for them to implement policies that may not be in the best interest of their citizens.

We are also seeing how a post-pandemic environment helps the further adoption of decentralization, also, why younger generations are, in a sense, ditching traditional investments .

Conclusion: How You Can Seize The Advantages Digital Assets Have In The Market

According to this CNBC Millionaire Survey , nearly half of millennial millionaires have at least 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrencies. This research shows that crypto is a divide among generations in new wealth creation, as younger investors have been able to earn vast fortunes and grow their investments from the surge in the price of bitcoin. Now, with the easier access to digital assets ranging from Crypto to NFTs , there is a vast opportunity for investors, startups, developers, and creators, to monetize their work, art, and products around a decentralized infrastructure that suits the fast-paced growth of emerging tech and marketplaces.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

In For The Long Haul: Binance Founder And CEO Changpeng Zhao Is Going All In For Crypto

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. One of the first things I noticed about Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao when I met with him in October last year was the fact that he had tattooed the diamond-shaped logo of his company -which, by the way, is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world today- on his right forearm.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? MGE (MGEE) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Melamed
Entrepreneur

Russia Bombs Ukraine, Pre-Markets Tank; Jobless Claims, GDP In-Line

Russia has begun to launch missiles into strategic targets throughout Ukraine, finally shedding the guise that Russian President Putin was only rolling tanks in to protect Russian citizens in the neighboring country. As a result, the price of oil has jumped to over $100 per barrel, which will add to inflation pressure here in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:. Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

For The MENA Startup Ecosystem To Grow, A Regulatory Framework For SMEs To Become Creditworthy Is Needed

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. I began my career in entrepreneurship 13 years ago, and I have never looked back. I am passionate about building companies from the ground up, and seeing them grow to become sustainable businesses. Through my business ventures, I am supporting the growth of the startup market in the Middle East, and further developing the landscape by creating new jobs and an environment that nurtures future leaders. And for other business owners and leaders looking to do the same, raising funding and investment is paramount to their journey towards success.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Smart Contracts#Cryptocurrency Tokens#Saas
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in IPG Photonics?

Despite posting stable growth across its business segments in its recent quarterly earnings release, shares of industrial laser manufacturing company IPG Photonics (IPGP) have slumped nearly 7.7% in price over the past month. So, is it wise to buy the dip in the stock? Let's discuss. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Inverse ETFs to Tap Worsening Russia-Ukraine Tension

The Russia-Ukraine tensions are weighing on investors’ sentiment and have pushed the major U.S. indices toward back-to-back weekly losses. The crisis intensified with the latest move by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin that could unleash a major war with the West. Given this, investors are betting that the recent...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Offering Competent Overseas Visa Solutions, This Travel Agency Has Become a Trendsetter

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Many companies' business models have experienced drastic changes since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the companies adjusting their businesses to new realities is New York-based travel agency Favisbook. The company was started in Brooklyn in April 2017, by founder and CEO Kareem Dus, before quickly gaining traction in 2018 and becoming a go-to service for travelers seeking last-minute visas to Europe.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Entrepreneur

3 Tips for Writing Effective Job Advertisements

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. You’ve realized that’s finally time to hire that position you’ve been talking about...
JOBS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Gerdau (GGB) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gerdau S.A. GGB will release fourth-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Feb 23. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.9%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 63.2% in the last reported quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong demand from construction and industrial sectors and higher steel prices.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Momentum in Andersons (ANDE) Should Keep going

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy