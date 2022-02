>Pennsylvania Ag Secretary Redding Named To USDA Equity Committee. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Agriculture Secretary has been named to a USDA Equity Committee. Secretary Russell Redding will help the governmental body examine the fairness of the agency's policies. Redding, who has sought to expand opportunities for people of color in the agriculture industry, is one of the 13 members named last week to the Equity Commission's Subcommittee on Agriculture. The commission, created in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, will provide recommendations on policies, programs and actions that can help historically underserved groups access the federal government's farming programs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO