I am truly so tired of hearing about Parental Rights™. Over the past few months, the fights about what parents don't want their children to learn have reached a near-deafening fever pitch in this country. There's been pushback against students learning the role race has played in America's history; that evolved last week and resulted in an Indiana school counselor sending home a permission slip that allowed children to be dismissed from lessons about Black History Month and Valentine's Day. There's also the cross-nation push to ban books that discuss race or sexuality or world events like the Holocaust in a way that might make a parent uncomfortable. And now a new amendment to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill) could put LGBTQ lives at risk.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO