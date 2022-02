BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Diversified Energy Company (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that on February 23, 2022 it closed a sustainability-linked asset backed securitization ('ABS') of certain Barnett Shale assets ('Assets') in North Texas. This financing represents the Company's second sustainability-linked ABS and fourth ABS since late 2019 demonstrating the increasing depth of investors for this product. The Assets were previously pledged as collateral under the Company's Revolving Credit Facility ('RBL') led by KeyBank National Association and represent the Company's first ABS transaction involving assets outside of its Appalachia operating area. Diversified will use the ABS proceeds to reduce its RBL borrowings resulting in liquidity of more than $400 million pro forma as of December 31, 2021.

