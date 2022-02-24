Bright Forecast for a Rookie ESG ETF

Invest in highly rated ESG funds without sacrificing gains. Clean up your portfolio and rest easy. Environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing is having a moment. Sustainable mutual and exchange-traded funds, which screen for ESG metrics, brought in $69.2 billion in net inflows in 2021, a 35% increase over 2020's record-setting year, according to Morningstar. The number of funds also rose to 534, a 36% increase. With this explosion in ESG investing – and more on its way – organizations and governments have taken steps to provide more transparency for investors to separate the wheat from the chaff. It's important to understand what ESG is and what it's not. ESG is a measurement of a company or fund's exposure to these three risk metrics: Environmental, the "E" in ESG, can be measured by carbon intensity. Social can be measured by customer relationships or controversies. Governance often measures board leadership, diversity and internal controls. This is different from impact investing, which is a strategy to proactively tackle prevailing problems of the day. ESG ratings can help your portfolio divest from controversial companies or harmful practices while maintaining a solid return. More and more ratings agencies are improving their analyses on ESG metrics, and one of the most mentioned is MSCI Inc. (ticker: MSCI). An MSCI rating ranges from CCC, which is a laggard in addressing these risks, to AAA, which would be a leader. Here are six ESG exchange-traded funds with ratings of AA or better and a trailing-12-month return of more than 8%.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO