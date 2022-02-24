Fury to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Today, the two top musician from two different continents, 24kGoldn from US and Lay from China are going to release a collaboration album with Tencent Music Entertainment. The lineup is spectacular. The song was written by global top hiphop musician 24kGoldn and the composer Omer Fedi of the world's top explosive single "Mood" and Diamond Pistols. Ge Dawei, the best lyricist of "Taiwan Golden Music Award" in China, filled in the Chinese lyrics of "Dawn to Dusk". AFTRSHOK, a well-known Korean producer who once created songs for Korean Top idol groups such as EXO, Girls' Generation, TVXQ!, SUPER JUNIOR, TWICE, etc., and the top international teams worked together to create a world-class album. The album consists of two version of each English version and Chinese version.
