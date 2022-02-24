ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Fury will be participating at the upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in-person from February 27th to March 2nd,...

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Energy Industry Veteran Gregory Craig to Board of Directors

Respected Energy Executive to Join Board as Independent Director; Public Company Experience to be Vital as SIRC Seeks to Uplist to a National Exchange. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced the appointment of Gregory Craig, a veteran entrepreneur, advisor and energy industry veteran, to the Board of Directors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Fury Gold Mines Limited#Nyse American#Canadian#Vp
First Hydrogen Recognized as A Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. (' FIRST HYDROGEN ' or the ' Company ') (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The 2022 TSX Venture 50 celebrates...
Capstone Therapeutics Corp. Announces Name Change to Capstone Holding Corp.

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQB:CAPS) ('the Company'), The Company is please to announce a name change effective on this date to Capstone Holding Corp. Michael Toporek, Chairman and CEO states 'The Company has exited the pharmaceutical development business with the licensing of...
American Manganese and Zenith Chemical Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Expansion into Asia's Battery Recycling Market

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zenith Chemical Corporation ('Zenith') to develop a strategic expansion plan into Asia's lithium-ion battery recycling market. Zenith is an existing producer of high purity nickel sulphate for the lithium-ion battery supply chain and aims to expand its business into battery recycling and high-value cathode precursor materials. Zenith's existing nickel processing plant in Taiwan can produce up to 45,000 tons/year of nickel sulphate.
BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Presents At Global Healthcare Virtual Conference - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
OBRok Releases the Beta Version of Its Metaverse Project

OBRok (OBROK) is delighted to announce the release of the Beta version of their Metaverse that creates a multiple cross-chain platforms for users to trade all sorts of virtual items. It is the first virtual world owned by its users that aims to connect the entertainment sector with its global multiverse. Participants in the virtual universe can enjoy memorable video games, organize virtual events, and create, explore and trade NFTs.
Invitation to Vimian's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN) Vimian Group AB will publish its Interim Report for the period of January-December 2021 on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 07.45 (CET). An audiocast will be organised for investors, analysts and media, on the same day at 09.00 (CET).
Banyan Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Marc Blythe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Banyan') (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Blythe as a Director of the Company. Mr. Blythe is an independent mining consultant who provides diligence reviews and operational advice to mining companies and...
Polaris Infrastructure Announces Q4 2021 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ('Polaris Infrastructure' or the 'Company'), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Polaris Infrastructure's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.polarisinfrastructure.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The dollar figures below are denominated in US Dollars unless noted otherwise.
BetaMars launches the first test of BetaMars 1.0 in the original resource allocation

BetaMars(www.betamars.io) is a metaverse game project integrating SLG, RPG and DAO. Now the project is in the first test for BetaMars 1.0. BetaMars provides an optimal solution for players to achieve Play and Earn by the unique game model that combines play and earn in the BetaMars 1.0 version, the stage of original allocation of the world's resources. Now its project vision and unique economic model has attracted much attention from Youbi Capital, Pluto Capital and other institutions, receiving investment over ten millions dollars in the seed round.
Alterola Biotech, Inc. Announces Application to Upgrade to OTCQB

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) or (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an application to upgrade from the OTC PINK tier to the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets. Tim...
BITMANU ASIC Miners: an Opportunity for Investors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Earning guaranteed profit from crypto mining has just got easy like never before with the launch of BITMANU( https://bitmanu.com ). This innovation driven technology company has introduced 3 powerful crypto miners that are all set to take mining profitability to a new level altogether. Unlike any other products available on the market, BITMANU offers 100% return on investment within just one month.
Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Prominent VCs and major Exchanges include Sequoia China, Genesis Trading, CMS, Spark Digital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi Capital, Mirana Ventures (Venture Partner of Bybit), Circle Venture, Wave GP, Huobi, OKEX Blockdream Ventures, Gate, and some more critical entities are participating. This raise brings some of the industry's highest-profile investors together as Slope Wallet gears up for a major push to further popularize DeFi and NFT on the Solana ecosystem.
24kGoldn X Lay Global Cooperation, Top Lineup Creates Phenomenal Single album 'Dawn to Dusk' - TME & 7SIX9

Today, the two top musician from two different continents, 24kGoldn from US and Lay from China are going to release a collaboration album with Tencent Music Entertainment. The lineup is spectacular. The song was written by global top hiphop musician 24kGoldn and the composer Omer Fedi of the world's top explosive single "Mood" and Diamond Pistols. Ge Dawei, the best lyricist of "Taiwan Golden Music Award" in China, filled in the Chinese lyrics of "Dawn to Dusk". AFTRSHOK, a well-known Korean producer who once created songs for Korean Top idol groups such as EXO, Girls' Generation, TVXQ!, SUPER JUNIOR, TWICE, etc., and the top international teams worked together to create a world-class album. The album consists of two version of each English version and Chinese version.
Outlier Solutions Inc. Offering Compliance Services to the Metaverse in Decentraland

Outlier Solutions Inc. doing business as Outlier Compliance Group, a consultancy specializing in compliance solutions for reporting entities ranging from banks to dealers in virtual currencies (like bitcoin) to real estate firms, is one of the first to offer compliance services in the metaverse. Outlier will be joining as one of the professional service providers setting up shop in conjunction with Grinhaus Law Firm, a leading Canadian law firm in Blockchain regulatory advisory, and DGM Financial Group, a prominent Trust and corporate services office which helps structure crypto businesses offshore, in Decentraland, to service clients globally and through the metaverse.
