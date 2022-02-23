ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding “critical minerals” used in cell phones and electric vehicles among goals of new USGS lab in Colorado

By Bruce Finley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaze for a moment at your smartphone. The circuitry contains a hard-to-get metal called tantalum. The jingling speaker requires neodymium. For that jangly-lit screen, you need yttrium. The battery is made with lithium. How to obtain enough of these so-called “critical minerals” to meet rising global demand is the...

KATV

U.S. to invest in more minerals used in electric vehicles

Little Rock (KATV) — A promise to invest in more critical mineral mining in the U.S. could help Arkansas down the road when it comes producing electric vehicles. The Biden Administration announced Tuesday it's working to invest in making sure more critical minerals are found here in the U.S.
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC13 Houston

Power Wizard uses advanced tech to find the best electricity rates!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On February 14, we will talk with Power Wizard! This company wants to help you cut costs on your electricity bill. They're dedicated to finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state of the art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Antibiotic used on food crops affects bumblebee behavior, lab study finds

An antibiotic sprayed on orchard crops to combat bacterial diseases slows the cognition of bumblebees and reduces their foraging efficiency, a laboratory study finds. Proceedings of the Royal Society B published the findings by scientists at Emory University and the University of Washington. The research focused on streptomycin, an antibiotic...
WILDLIFE
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC

