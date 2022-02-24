Stoney Blasts RPS For Lack of Budget

Richmond, VA. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was blunt on Thursday during his weekly briefing in scolding the Richmond School Board for not providing their proposed budget to him. The deadline for RPS to do that is on Friday.

Stoney says that he concentrates on three major areas when considering the budget: That is public education, public safety and employees/city services. Without one of those major areas, it's difficult to do the job of coming up with a city budget. The city needs to have a draft of their budget done by March 4. Stoney says it's difficult to believe that a body would not meet a deadline when the children they're supposed to lead meet deadlines all the time with their schoolwork.

Stoney was asked what would happen if they don't get the school board's proposed spending plan by the deadline. Stoney reiterates what he said in a letter earlier this week to the school board. He says since he has no idea what the wishes are, he will have to resort to the same funding given last year.