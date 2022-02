Peachtree Ridge has hired current Johns Creek head coach Matt Helmerich as its new head football coach. Helmerich announced his resignation from Johns Creek on Friday morning. “After an extensive process with our search committee we are excited to welcome Coach Helmerich as our next head football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School,” Peachtree Ridge athletic director Ryan Lesniak said. “Under Coach Helmerich’s watch, Johns Creek has made the playoffs the last four years including a quarterfinal run last season. As impressive as his coaching resumé is, we are just as excited about the off the field presence Coach Helmerich will bring to the Peachtree Ridge community.”

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO