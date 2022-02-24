If you give Tumblr $4.99 a month, you won’t have to see ads anymore

Disney has reportedly agreed to discontinue use of Scrat, the popular saber-toothed muscrat who served as the de facto mascot of the Ice Age franchise, following a 20-year dispute between Blue Sky Animation, who produced the films, and a cartoonist who claimed ownership of the character. Ivy Silberstein, who goes professionally by Ivy Supersonic, says that in 1999, she created Sqrat, a character who was half-squirrel and half-rat, after seeing a similar animal in the park (bonus features on the Ice Age 2 DVD also make the "squirrel-rat" connection, saying that Scrat is an ancestor of both). Silberstein apparently tried to pitch the critter to Blue Sky or Fox (who owned Blue Sky at the time) at one point, and later filed a lawsuit alleging that her copyright had been violated when Scrat appeared in Ice Age without compensation to her.

