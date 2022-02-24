Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

Window World® Streamlines Payment Operations with PayLink® by Payment Logistics®. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Logistics, LLC, a La Jolla, CA based leader in embedded payments technology, announces the commercial launch of the PayLink advanced mobile commerce integration with Window World's WW360 CRM system. Window World, Inc., headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchised locations nationwide. The WW360 CRM system was custom built by Window World to provide a comprehensive mobile platform for franchisees to handle all aspects of their business while on the go.
Comments / 0