Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

While most homebuyers are under the impression that you must make a 20% down payment on a home purchase, that isn’t necessarily the case. The amount of your down payment can vary—and in many cases, the type of loan you choose will dictate the down payment requirement. For example, FHA loans require you to put down as little as 3.5%—and if you can qualify for a Veterans Affairs (VA) or USDA loan, you may not have to put down any money at all. Down payments on conventional loans can be as low as 3%, but your chances of approval may be higher with a larger down payment, so it all depends on your loan type and personal circumstances.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO