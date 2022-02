Occidental Petroleum reported rebounding profits Friday as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The Houston energy company reported a $1.3 billion profit in the last three months of the year, compared to a $1.3 billion loss during the same period in 2020, when the pandemic suppressed demand for its products. Revenues more than doubled to $8 billion from $3.3 billion in the last quarter of 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO