TransUnion to Acquire NY-Based Verisk Financial for $515M

By Abel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransUnion, a financial institution used by millions for credit reports, scores and more, announced on Tuesday it will acquire New York-based analytics firm Verisk Financial Services in a deal worth $515 million. TransUnion is a global corporation with offices in several counties but is headquartered in Chicago’s West Loop...

WestfairOnline

Webster Financial acquires health savings account provider

Stamford-headquartered Webster Financial Corp. has acquired Bend Financial Inc., a cloud-based platform solution provider for health savings accounts (HSA). Under the terms of the acquisition, Boston-headquartered Bend Financial will continue its current operations and client services, with the goal of expanding its operations to the customers of HSA Bank, a division of Webster. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
STAMFORD, CT
pymnts

Billtrust Acquires European B2B Financial Software Provider Order2Cash

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust has acquired Netherlands-based B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, giving the company a stronger global presence and ability to expand its Business Payment Network (BPN), according to a on Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SPAC Northern Lights To Acquire Cannabis-Focused Financial Services Provider For $185M

Special purpose acquisition corporation Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) and SHF, LLC dba Safe Harbor Financial, a cannabis-focused financial services provider, signed a definitive business combination agreement, under which Northern Lights' will acquire Safe Harbor from a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union. Upon the closing of the transaction, Northern...
BUSINESS
Illinois Business
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For TransUnion

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
geekwire.com

Seattle real estate startup MoxiWorks acquires Australia-based ActivePipe

MoxiWorks, a Seattle-based startup that operates a platform for real estate brokers, acquired ActivePipe, a 8-year-old company based in Australia that helps more than 40,000 agents across 2,500 brokerages with email marketing tools. MoxiWorks spun out of Windermere Real Estate more than a decade ago. The company is led by CEO York Baur, a longtime Seattle-area tech exec who previously worked at InfoSpace, Zango, and The TAS Group.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Dayton-area parts supplier acquires Pittsburgh-based competitor's assets

An overhead crane equipment company based in Dayton, Ohio has acquired the assets from a Pittsburgh-based competitor. The recently completed purchase will bring the total number of operating sites of the Miamisburg-based company to 22. Crane 1 Services Inc. made the deal with D&S Hoist and Crane LLC on Feb....
DAYTON, OH
#Credit Reports#Transunion#Credit Score#Verisk Financial Services#Verisk Financial#Argus
stpetecatalyst.com

LA-based digital fitness platform acquires Peerfit

February 15, 2022 - Tampa-based Peerfit, an exercise technology company, was bought by Los Angeles-based FitOn. FitOn, which describes itself as the No. 1 fitness app and digital fitness platform, announced the acquisition Tuesday and that the firm has also raised $40 million in new funding. "Combining Peerfit with the innovative digital platform we have built at FitOn, will create a first-of-its-kind virtual and in-person wellness experience to engage people both at home and in their communities," Lindsay Cook, co-founder and CEO of FitOn, said in a news release. The company launched in 2019 and has over 10 million members by offering premium fitness workouts with its expert trainers and celebrities. Peerfit's founder, Ed Buckley, will continue his role as CEO. "Bringing FitOn and Peerfit together will make these services available to a broader population, reduce barriers to getting active and healthy, and allow people to more fully engage in their health," said Buckley. "Through Peerfit, benefit and HR coordinators, as well as program managers, can benefit from account management and marketing support through an easy-to-use digital solution, drastically reducing the resources required to run their corporate wellness programs."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

InterCure To Acquire Israel-Based Medical Cannabis Producer Better For $35M

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) (TSX:INCR) (TASE: INCR), which is doing business as Canndoc, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd., also known as Better. Under the terms of the agreement, InterCure will acquire 100% of Better’s shares, which includes “Better’s” unique strains, cultivation site, intellectual property, and commercial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dallas News

Irving-based Kimberly-Clark acquires emerging period underwear brand Thinx

Irving-based personal care product company Kimberly-Clark Corp. has acquired a majority stake in Thinx, the creator of a leading line of period underwear for women and an innovator in the feminine hygiene industry. Thinx was one of the first companies to release a period underwear product, according to CNET, which...
IRVING, TX
Benzinga

TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransUnion missed estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $91.20 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

SoFi Acquires Technisys, A Digital Cloud-Based Core Banking Platform

SoFi Technologies will acquire Technisys, a leading cloud-based core banking system in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. SoFi had been using Technisys since last year, said Miguel Santos, CEO of Technisys. “Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Verisk Analytics Q4 Earnings

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $52.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

TransUnion Launches BNPL Credit Tool

In what it described as a move to promote financial inclusion for 100 million buy now, pay later (BNPL) users, TransUnion has launched a new suite of solutions designed to help these people get and establish credit. “The inclusion of point-of-sale loans including BNPL into credit reports and other risk...
CREDITS & LOANS

