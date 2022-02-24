ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walt Disney Company Reinforces Its Commitment to Use Its Broad Global Reach and Unique Platforms to Promote Social Responsibility

Cover picture for the articleDisney publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. BURBANK, Calif., February 22, 2022 – At The Walt Disney Company, we strive to inspire a better world through the power of stories. Today, we released our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which details our efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion through stories...

The Press

COLLAB ACQUIRES TRENDPOP, CREATING A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND OFFERING TO BOOST MARKETERS' REACH ON PLATFORMS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collab, Inc., a full service creator platform, has acquired Trendpop, the leading third-party short-form video database, with proprietary data and insights that enable brands to maximize the effectiveness of their short-form video campaigns. The announcement was made today by Collab co-CEOs Tyler McFadden and James McFadden, COO Soung Kang and CSO Eric Jacks.
WestfairOnline

EMPIRE CITY CASINO A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE COMPANY

Putting community and corporate social responsibility at the forefront of its commitment to New York, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Yonkers recently celebrated its 15th anniversary by surpassing the milestone of generating over $4 billion in funds for New York state schools, as the company remains laser-focused on addressing community needs through its…
dot.LA

Disney Promotes Executive to Lead Its Metaverse Strategy

Disney is solidifying its move into the metaverse with the new appointment of an executive who will oversee its metaverse strategy. The Burbank-based entertainment giant has named Mike White as its new senior vice president of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, according to a Tuesday memo from CEO Bob Chapek that was first reported by Reuters. White was previously senior vice president of consumer experiences and platforms in Disney’s media and entertainment distribution group.
Benzinga

This New Funding Platform Wants To Help Cannabis Companies Promote Themselves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Financing and advertising have often been tricky arenas for cannabis companies to navigate in states that have legalized marijuana. Unlike well-known brands such as Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or Anheuser...
Digiday

Case Study: How Redbox is using its physical retail box to reach digital users

Thanks to the pandemic, the already heated so-called streaming wars have reached a fever pitch, with more platforms looking to challenge streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu. Not to be left out of the conversation, Redbox has transformed itself from a DVD rental company that’s reliant on foot traffic in...
WausauPilot

REI promotes its own to vice president role

WAUSAU – REI Engineering Inc. has announced the promotion of Ken Lassa, senior consultant and professional soil scientist, to vice president of REI Engineering, Inc. Lassa began his career at REI as an environmental scientist in 1997 and transitioned to environmental department manager in 2004. He has most recently served as senior consultant, dedicating his time to client development, relationship building with subcontractors, project scoping, managing and growing existing client relationships.
Daily Mail

Your own house of mouse! Disney to resume building residential communities designed by its theme park creators after plan was shelved when Walt Disney died in 1966

Now you can live in the most magical place on Earth, or at least in a home built by the same designers. The Walt Disney Company has announced it will design residential communities across the U.S. in deals with property developers, capitalizing on fans' enthusiasm for the brand beyond its theme park and entertainment businesses.
