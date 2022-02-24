The Walt Disney Company Reinforces Its Commitment to Use Its Broad Global Reach and Unique Platforms to Promote Social Responsibility

Disney is solidifying its move into the metaverse with the new appointment of an executive who will oversee its metaverse strategy. The Burbank-based entertainment giant has named Mike White as its new senior vice president of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, according to a Tuesday memo from CEO Bob Chapek that was first reported by Reuters. White was previously senior vice president of consumer experiences and platforms in Disney’s media and entertainment distribution group.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO