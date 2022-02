On and off the field, the members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team have long served as role models for young women across the country—arguably, never more so than when they filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in 2016 alleging unfair compensation, a lack of support, and poor working conditions as compared to the men’s team. On Tuesday, the USWNT’s fight ended with a $24 million payout from U.S. Soccer, along with a pledge to equalize pay between the men’s and women’s national teams in all competitions.

GIGI HADID ・ 5 DAYS AGO