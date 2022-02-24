The Podcast Frenzy Gets Freaky

Social media has evolved from being a popular pastime for people to connect with others and share personal news to being a marketing tool that influences trends, behavior, and cultural positioning for individuals and companies alike. Consumers who use social media have options to purchase products from various platforms, whether it’s purchasing new or used items on Facebook Marketplace or buying a product from an Instagram boutique. In 2021, over 47% of U.S. social media users aged 16-34 made an online purchase directly from Instagram, and nearly 51% said they made purchases on Facebook. Experts predict that Gen Z and millennials will be the primary growth drivers of social commerce, contributing 62% of spending by 2025 to a sector expected to reach $1.2 trillion.
