The Podcast Frenzy Gets Freaky

Just about anyone can start streaming on Twitch or YouTube, but big streamers are typically offered contracts which pay them generously for their exclusivity and the guarantee that they will stream a certain number of hours per week. The length and terms of these contracts vary from streamer to streamer, but none of them last forever. When a contract expires, it opens up the chance to renegotiate, granting the streamer the opportunity to field offers from competing platforms. DrLupo and TimTheTatman both switched from Twitch to YouTube when their contracts expired, while NickMercs was offered the biggest contract of his life to stay with team purple.

