(INDIANAPOLIS) – You wouldn’t be required to file a college financial aid form under a bill headed for the House floor, but it’d be easier to get help if you do. The Senate voted last month to require the form unless you opt out, the third straight year it’s passed the bill. This year, a House committee has proposed an alternative: have the state notify parents the form is out there, and offer help filling it out. The bill would require parents to respond and say whether they plan to complete the form.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO