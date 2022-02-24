ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands Arrested At Anti-War Protests Throughout Russia: Report

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Vladimir Putin 's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reports.

"At least 1,400 anti-war protesters detained by Russian police - monitor," BNO News shared alongside a video of a protester being arrested on its verified account.

Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore shared footage from a protest in Moscow, which showed citizens chanting "No to War" and "risking serious repercussions to protest Putin's attack on Ukraine.

At least 40 people were confirmed to have been killed and several dozen others were injured during the early casualty tolls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine , ABC News reports.

Okeksiy Arestovich , an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the totals Thursday (February 24).

NBC News later reported at least four people and at least 10 others injured were killed after a Russian shell struck a hospital located in Vuhledar, located in the Donetsk region Thursday, Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed on its Telegram channel.

Six doctors were among the at least 10 individuals injured during the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise early Thursday morning in Moscow.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

President Joe Biden condemned Putin's actions, stating that he had "chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering" following the announcement.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a White House statement issued late Wednesday (February 23) evening local time. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Putin criticized the U.S. and its allies during his announcement, claiming, “everything is clear, the U.S. doesn’t seek to negotiate with Russia... so what do we do next? Why wait?”

“This is a matter of live or death," Putin said via NBC News . "It’s a threat against the existence of the Russian people."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country was prepared to defend itself against Russian attacks and referred to Putin's decision to conduct a military operation as "a war of aggression," NBC News ' Alana Satlin reported.

Stoltenberg issued an initial statement condemning "Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack" and a "serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security" after reports of booms and explosions heard in Kyiv early Thursday morning.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement obtained by NBC News .

"NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions," he added, calling for Russia to cease military action in Ukraine. "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."

The attacks come after reports of more than 100,000 Russian military troops being present on three sides of the neighboring Ukraine, according to the AP .

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#War#Bno News#Russian#Wall Street Journal#Abc News#Bnonews#Ukrainian#Nbc News#Interior Ministry
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
