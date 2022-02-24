ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Over half of U.S. abortions now done with pills, not surgery

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer
Morganton News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, an upward trend that spiked during the pandemic with the increase in telemedicine, a report released Thursday shows. In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from roughly 44% in 2019. The...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Debate over pill used for abortion, miscarriage ends in tears

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As Governor Kristi Noem is tied up in a legal battle over the medication abortion procedure, gubernatorial candidate and State Representative Steven Haugaard is introducing legislation that would outright ban medication abortion in South Dakota. House Bill 1208 seeks to prohibit chemical abortion drugs and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Morganton News Herald

Newest CDC guidance follows suit of localities dropping mask mandates, but free COVID tests still go unclaimed

Here's some of your COVID-19 news for Feb. 27. Many Americans, including parents of school children, have been clamoring for an end to masking while others remain wary that the pandemic could throw a new curveball. Now, states, cities and school districts are assessing Friday's guidance to determine whether it’s safe to stop mask-wearing — long after others threw out such mandates and many Americans ignored them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Morganton News Herald

Pandemic crisis standards to expire for New Mexico hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top health official said Wednesday that the state is still on track to lift its crisis standards of care declaration for hospitals in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to decline. The declaration was issued last fall as...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Morganton News Herald

6 more Burke residents dead from COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County. The Burke County Health Department reported six more deaths from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 322. The health department said the six people were in their 40s, 70s and 80s and all were hospitalized before dying from COVID-19-related complications. The six deaths occurred from Feb. 6 through Feb. 11, the department said.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
Morganton News Herald

14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one man died and that two of those hit by gunfire suffered critical injuries. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Morganton News Herald

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 24

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides Thursday, an attack that brought explosions before dawn to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities. Updated 3 hrs ago. WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are starkly divided by race on the importance of President...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#The Guttmacher Institute#Covid
Morganton News Herald

Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has "NY NY 1922" tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
MSNBC

Oklahoma’s Jim Inhofe to resign from the Senate

It was exactly seven years ago tomorrow that the public saw something highly unusual on the floor of the U.S. Senate: a snowball. Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma — at the time, the chair of the committee overseeing environmental policy — presented the snowball to his colleagues, before tossing it to an aide, as part of his case against the climate change. As the Oklahoman saw it, snow in Washington, D.C., in February was evidence that the planet isn’t warming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hiphopnc.com

Florida GOP Candidate Goes Full Anti-‘Back The Blue’ In Threatening ‘Immigrant’ Cop’s Job Over Traffic Stop

A GOP congressional candidate forgot about the whole “back the blue” thing when he got pulled over by a Sarasota, Florida, police officer who stopped him for speeding. Actually, a better lede would be: A white man in Florida got pulled over and tried to give a cop his white privilege card instead of his license and registration and he got all pissy when that didn’t work so he threatened to call her boss and get her fired. Then when that also didn’t work, he chided her for being an immigrant.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy