DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Michael Jordan stunned the NBA by announcing his retirement, saying he had lost the desire to play basketball months after his father, James Jordan, was murdered. Jordan also was dogged for months over reports of excessive gambling. Jordan said he thought about retiring after leading the Chicago Bulls to a third straight title earlier in the year. Instead, he announces he will play baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization while leaving the door open to a future return. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Jordan's announcement on Oct. 6, 1993.

