Kate Middleton arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday for her first solo overseas tour in five years. The royal is paying a two-day visit to the country to kick off the year-long celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, as well as promote her Early Year Foundation. This is the second time she's visited Denmark in her royal capacity, the first being in 2011 shortly after her wedding. This is also the Duchess of Cambridge's first big overseas trip since 2019 when she and her husband Prince William visited Pakistan, and her first solo tour took since 2017 when she took a trip to Luxembourg. William recently returned from his own solo tour as well, having visited Dubai earlier this month.

