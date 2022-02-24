Six Thoughts On A Thursday

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season. His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took...
Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County Comprehensive CJ Allen wants people to keep it real with him. That is something he looks for in a program. “The people, just being true to everybody,” Allen said Under Armour Next Football Camp Series event in Atlanta. “Plus how to players interact and everything. That says a lot.
The Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to pull even with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference, but instead the Heat extended their lead in the conference to two games with a decisive, 112-99 win. Miami built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led by as many as...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
As soon as reports came out that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, the news sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next and how the dominoes fall for ESPN, Fox, Amazon, and other networks.
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
Ohio State has made a couple of key additions to its football program. Zach Grant has been named the Buckeyes’ director of player personnel, and Nick Murphy will be the director of recruiting strategy. Grant worked at Western Kentucky before coming to Ohio State. He was the football program’s...
During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
