Family Relationships

'I Realized I Did Have Skills': Employers Start to Draw Back Mothers Who'd Quit

By Jessica Mach
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though companies are desperate for legal talent, many are overlooking a potent strategy: reaching out...

www.law.com

Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

CEO tells employees to leave if they want to work from home and they did just that

A CEO's attempt to show their staff who was boss backfired when staff resigned after being told to leave if they wanted to work from home. Posting on Reddit, an employee at an unnamed food delivery app explained that staff didn't feel comfortable returning to the office amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, but when they raised it with senior staff their concerns were not exactly addressed.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

What do employees want most from their work life in 2022?

The growth of remote working is causing many employees to rethink how they approach their work day. Workers are looking to their employer to prioritize wellbeing and purpose. Flexible working conditions, work-life balance and skills development are also seen as increasingly important. “People power is on the up”. This...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
blavity.com

Workers Who Quit Toxic Workplaces Need Our Support

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Over 40 million people quit their jobs last year in the face of a global pandemic, the continued spread of Covid-19 and less than $1500 in stimulus payments from the U.S. government. Worldwide, millions are questioning the ways we have been taught to think about work, wealth and success.
LABOR ISSUES
Wyoming News

Fraud can be perpetrated by employees, employers, or health care providers

Workers’ compensation fraud can be committed by a few different groups. For starters, some employers have committed workers’ compensation fraud to cut down on the costs of their coverage premiums or to deny otherwise legitimate claims. This is typically done by lying about or purposely omitting facts about their business, their revenue, their employees, or the individual claims themselves. And not just employers do this. Employees may commit workers’ compensation fraud by faking or exaggerating injuries that they received on the job in order to obtain financial benefit from their employer’s policies. Health care workers may also commit workers’ compensation fraud by invoicing for care that wasn’t necessary or wasn’t conducted, which lets them receive a financial payoff from the coverage in place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

Mother who says teacher hit her son faults Boston Public Schools: ‘I had trust and faith they would keep my son safe but they didn’t’

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com. The 8-year-old boy, who struggles with social-emotional issues, needed a timeout from his third-grade classroom at Mission Hill K-8 School in Jamaica...
Law.com

New Raises Show How 'Essential' Senior Associates Have Become

More firms are matching the salary scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier this week. Observers say the role of the senior associate has evolved, and these lawyers are in high demand now. This is especially true in corporate practices, though one litigation boutique leader also noted the important...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Five Questions Lawyers Must Ask Before Hiring a Translator

The reputation of a law firm and the legal future of their clients are at stake when the firm hires a translator. It is essential that all translations be handled meticulously and with the gravitas they deserve. Legal translation is more than exchanging vowels and consonants. It is an emotionally...
Law.com

Former Clinical Assistant Alleges Pay Discrimination at Yale in Complaint

Yale University was sued Feb. 18 in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Lucia Dittman, a former clinical assistant for Yale who contends that she was denied equal pay in comparison to her male colleagues at a rate of $30,000 less annually for approximately a decade. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00282, Dittman v. Yale University.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

Mishcon to Fund Training Courses For Refugee Lawyers

Mishcon de Reya has partnered with a charity to help lawyers with a refugee background retrain as solicitors in England and Wales. The U.K.-based firm and the legal education provider Barbri Global will work together on the initiative with Breaking Barriers to provide a number of lawyers from refugee backgrounds with fully-funded preparation courses for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).
SOCIETY
Law.com

How I Got Into Law School: 'Definitely Take a Few Vacation Days Before Law School,' Says Akin Gump's Rachel J. Elsby

Welcome to Law.com’s “How I Got Into Law School” series, which provides the next generation of law students with practical advice on the process of applying to law school. From preparing for the LSAT to deciding what to write in their personal statements, future 1Ls will find new ways to approach the application process directly from people who have been in their shoes. Interested in sharing your experience? Email Carley Beckum at [email protected]
GEORGE MASON
Law.com

Violence Against Women Act Loses Sight of Its Namesake

"These legislators want a dumbing-down with respect to prosecution because minorities are disproportionately prosecuted. That’s certainly a concern—one that needs addressing—but we should aim to accomplish that by addressing the problem head-on, eliminating implicit bias and bolstering social support programs. We shouldn’t try to achieve it by eliminating protections for victims," writes retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Hyman, of the inclusion of community-based restorative practice services in the Violence Against Women Act.
LAW
Law.com

Midsize Law Firms Are Looking Beyond Hiring To Promote Diversity In Profession

Though many midsize firms have increased diversity in their hiring practices, law firm leaders say there's more work to be done. Some are turning their attention to retaining and promoting more diverse lawyers, making the path to success more equitable. Meanwhile, some firms are looking to connect with students from...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Making Charitable Gifts by Saying ‘No’

Sometimes objectives can be better achieved by disclaiming instead of accepting a bequest. A long, long time ago, my neighbor—a Wall Street lawyer—headed a citizens’ committee that succeeded in shutting down a brothel, the only one in our town since its founding in 1640. A few years...
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Destroys a Person From the Inside Out

A partner with narcissistic tendencies may not exhibit these qualities until the person trusts him or her. The narcissist continually invalidates the person's feelings. Eventually the person doubts most of what she feels and thinks. A narcissist distorts a person's empathy and introspectiveness, making her think they are character flaws...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

