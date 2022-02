We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand will offer two opportunities to receive ashes Wednesday, March 2. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., there will be an Ash and Dash. You can drive through the portico side of the church and receive ashes while staying in your car.

