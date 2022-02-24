ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: No track

Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

The new plans for the TBK bank Center seem...

qctimes.com

Quad-Cities Times

Monmouth United squeezes past Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Monmouth United didn't mind, dispatching Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25. In recent action on February 19, Monmouth United faced off against Galva and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Annawan on February...
BASKETBALL
Quad-Cities Times

Wellman Mid-Prairie soars over Goose Lake Northeast 74-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Goose Lake Northeast 74-43 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 19-12 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter. The Golden Hawks' shooting breathed fire to a 38-19...
GOOSE LAKE, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Elder set for a new challenge with Ridgewood 8-player football

Coming from a strong coaching background, Pat Elder has carved out his own niche in that profession. The son of 1989 Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee John Elder, the 1991 Alexis High School graduate has accumulated a 133-78 record over 20 seasons at three schools and is ready to tackle his next coaching challenge.
FOOTBALL
Quad-Cities Times

Moline's convoy passes Minooka 70-59

Moline grabbed a 70-59 victory at the expense of Minooka on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball. Minooka started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter. Moline's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Minooka at the intermission.
MOLINE, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley severs Davenport West's hopes 60-46

Stretched out and finally snapped, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put just enough pressure on Davenport West to earn a 60-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 17, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport West took on Eldridge North Scott on February 17 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Saturday's Iowa boys substate final capsule

Northeast (16-8) vs. Mid-Prairie (23-0) At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 7 in Des Moines. Need to know: Northeast has knocked off Louisa-Muscatine (62-27), Wilton (62-57) and Camanche (54-41) to reach the final. The Rebels are seeking their first state tournament trip in 15 seasons. Seniors Cade Hughes and Carter Pataska lead Northeast in scoring at 13.2 and 13.1 points per game. Mid-Prairie beat Northeast 60-55 on Dec. 21 in Goose Lake. ... Mid-Prairie, the only unbeaten team remaining in 2A, has 26- and 29-point wins over Mediapolis and West Burlington in the postseason. The Golden Hawks are led by senior Carter Harmsen (20 ppg., 8.2 rpg.). He had 28 points in the teams' last meeting while senior Will Cavanagh hit five 3s and finished with 19. Mid-Prairie is third in 2A scoring defense at 42.6 points per game and Northeast is eighth at 44.7. Mid-Prairie is vying for its first state tournament trip since 2010.
MUSCATINE, IA
Quad-Cities Times

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: ISU

AMES — Ashley Joens, Iowa State University’s all-time leading scorer, may or may not be playing her last regular season game at Hilton Coliseum Monday at 6 p.m. against Baylor. Either way, the former Iowa City High star’s legacy is already permanently etched in Cyclones lore. But...
AMES, IA
Quad-Cities Times

SPHL: Storm take opener of key weekend series

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — With a lot on the line even with over a month left in the regular season, the Quad City Storm went into their three-game weekend series with the hosting Fayetteville Marksmen looking to make a statement. In the first of three battles between the fourth and...
NHL
Quad-Cities Times

Prep report: Ridgewood, Kewanee boys drop regional finals

United 44, Ridgewood 42: Ridgewood held United to just six points in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback as United held on to win the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional title. Ridgewood led 15-10 through the first quarter, but United outscored the Spartans 18-8 in the second quarter to...
HIGH SCHOOL
Quad-Cities Times

SPHL: Marksmen shoot down Storm in middle game of weekend set

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The contest did not start well for the Quad City Storm Saturday evening against the Fayetteville Marksmen and ended with QC on the short side of a 3-2 score. Looking to put some more distance between them and fifth-place Fayetteville in the SPHL standings, the Storm...
NHL
Quad-Cities Times

IFL: Ross excited to be back in QC and getting Steamwheelers revved up

Indoor Football League action officially returns to the Quad-Cities Sunday morning when the Quad City Steamwheelers open training camp for the 2022 season. The day will be a big one for returning coach Cory Ross as it ends a two year hiatus for the club after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered operations for nearly two full seasons.
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Local sports briefs

The opening game is just 15 days away and the Quad City Steamwheelers’ preparations begin in earnest Saturday morning with the opening of training camp. QC, which has been dormant for two years because of COVID-19 and restrictions in Illinois, has its first practice of camp at the BettPlex. The team will begin full padded workouts on Monday.
SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Hempstead outlasts North in substate semifinal

It needed one more rebound. One more made free throw. One more 50-50 ball. The Davenport North boys’ basketball team was on the brink of getting to a Class 4A substate final Friday night, but it could not finish the game off. Kellen Strohmeyer buried a 3-pointer with 25...
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Spartans overcome Falcons, sluggish first half to remain unbeaten

When his team played eight days ago at Central DeWitt, Pleasant Valley High School head basketball coach Steve Hillman was more than just mildly concerned about what followed. The reward for finishing the season unbeaten was a nice long layoff — eight days to be exact. Hillman was concerned then and his concerns became reality in the first half of the Spartans Class 4A Substate 5 matchup against visiting Davenport West.
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad-Cities Times

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: BHC tops Moraine Valley for region semifinal victory

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Kannon Burrage couldn’t have been happier for his Black Hawk College men’s basketball team on Sunday. The fourth-seeded Braves, he said, showed plenty of composure in a tough setting to pull out an 83-73 victory in the Region IV Division II District 4 Tourney semifinal game over top seeded and hosting Moraine Valley.
BASKETBALL

