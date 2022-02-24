ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida restaurant owes workers $118K after denying pay, making them work for just tips

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that a Mexican restaurant in Jacksonville owes its workers almost $120,000 in back pay after forcing servers to work for tips alone and denying overtime pay.

The USDOL says Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant did not pay its servers any actual wages, “forcing them to rely on customer tips as their sole compensation.” The restaurant also denied overtime pay to “dishwashers, cooks and certain servers for hours worked over 40 in a workweek.”

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

Overtime pay is granted at 1.5 times a standard wage for any hours worked over the 40-hour workweek, according to the requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act . Based on current Florida wage laws, a server should make $6.98 per hour before tips. Overtime wages should total at least $10.47 per hour.

In total, the U.S. Dept. of Labor says Rosy’s owed 10 of its workers $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages for the denied wages and overtime payments.

“By denying servers a cash wage and forcing them to live on tips alone and denying other workers their overtime pay, Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant made it harder for these employees, who depend on every dollar, to take care of themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Office Director Wildalí De Jesús in Orlando, Florida.

The investigation report published by the department said E &E Quezada Food Services Corp., who operates the business, “failed to maintain accurate payroll records” as well as violated labor laws by having a 15-year-old employee work after 7 p.m., against the Fair Labor Standards Act’s work requirements for those under 16-years-old.

Employees under 16 years old are barred from working after 7 p.m. from Labor Day through May 31, according to the Dept. of Labor . From June 1 to Labor Day, those same employees may not work after 9 p.m. The rule applies whether or not there is a school day the next day, such as on weekends or holidays.

Florida lawyer stripped naked at bar, refused to put on clothes, deputies say

“Agency investigators learned of the employer’s practices through the Employment Education and Outreach alliance. The alliance is a collaboration of community and nongovernmental organizations, including state, local, and federal agencies and Hispanic consulates that provides information and assistance to Spanish-speaking employees and employers regarding workplace rights and responsibilities,” the department said in a statement .

WLNS

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
WLNS

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
WLNS

Even in water-rich Michigan, no guarantee of enough for all

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Dale Buist knew running a commercial greenhouse would pose challenges. He just never expected a water shortage to be among them. Not in Michigan, with its vast aquatic riches. Yet a couple of irrigation wells yielded only a trickle. And one quickly ran dry. He installed equipment to capture rainwater for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLNS

New Grand Rapids police chief to receive oath of office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The oath of office is scheduled to be given in March to Grand Rapids’ newly-appointed police chief. City Clerk Joel Hondorp will administer the oath to Eric Winstrom at a March 7 ceremony in City Hall Commission Chambers, according to the city. Winstrom, a former Chicago police commander, was selected Feb. 1 […]
WLNS

University starts deer cull on Detroit-area campus

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Sharpshooters have begun the process of culling dozens of deer in a forest on a university campus in the Detroit area in a bid to reduce health and other risks the animals pose. The deer cull began at the University of Michigan-Dearborn Saturday and will continue through March 6, the Detroit Free […]
WLNS

The Veterans Story Project celebrates a legacy of serving veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — February 25th marks 76 years since the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund was established. Friday night, community leaders gathered for the Veteran Story Project event to celebrate a legacy that has helped many veterans. Governor Harry Kelly wanted to help veterans returning home to Michigan from WWII, so he established the Michigan […]
WLNS

Experts worry about fall in routine child vaccinations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for everyone five and up, health experts have been stressing the importance of children getting their routine vaccines. Experts are worried that may not have been the cases during the pandemic. According to the CDC, fewer children got their routine immunizations at the start […]
WLNS

U.P. couple celebrate ‘Twosday’ with snowmobile wedding

MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A couple in Marenisco celebrated 2-22-22, also known as ‘Twosday’, in a way that they will never forget. McKabe and Brittany Memmel tied the knot in ultimate Yooper fashion: during a snowmobile ride. The Memmels invited their friends from the surrounding Wisconsin area to help them celebrate their special day. Brittany […]
