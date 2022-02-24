ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQf7G_0eOBmhxl00

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Viewed from Paris, London and Washington, the events unfolding in Ukraine may seem like a new Cold War taking shape in Europe.

From the Baltic countries, it looks much worse.

To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians — particularly those old enough to have lived under Soviet control — Russia’s belligerence toward Ukraine has some worried that they could be the next target. The tensions have brought back memories of mass deportations and oppression.

Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

“My grandparents were sent away to Siberia. My father was persecuted by the KGB. Now I live in a free democratic country, but it seems that nothing can be taken for granted,” said Jaunius Kazlauskas, a 50-year-old teacher in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.

All three Baltic countries were seized and annexed by Stalin during World War II before gaining independence again with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, putting themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies. Ukraine is not part of NATO.

The Baltic countries and Poland, also a NATO member, have been among the loudest advocates for powerful sanctions against Moscow and NATO reinforcements on the alliance’s eastern flank. Baltic government leaders in recent weeks have shuttled to European capitals, warning that the West must make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay for attacking Ukraine, or else his tanks will keep rolling toward other parts of the former Soviet empire.

Proposed bills could change Oklahoma’s alcohol laws

“The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If Putin is not stopped there, he will go further,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warned last week in a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Two days before Russia launched its anticipated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced that some American forces deployed in Europe, including 800 infantry soldiers, F-35 fighters and Apache helicopters, would be moved to the three Baltic states, describing the step as purely defensive.

The news was met with enthusiasm in the Baltic capitals. While the NATO treaty commits all allies to defend any member that comes under attack, the Baltic countries say it is imperative that NATO show resolve not just in words but with boots on the ground.

“Russia always measures the military might but also the will of countries to fight,” said Janis Garisons, state secretary at Latvia’s Defense Ministry. “Once they see a weakness, they will exploit that weakness.”

Oklahoma City police need public’s help solving investigation into homicide of man who died 3 years after he was shot

While Putin hasn’t publicly expressed any ambition to reassert Russian control over the Baltic countries, many Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians worry he wants to regain influence across all former republics of the Soviet Union, the collapse of which he once described as a tragedy for the Russian people.

In his speech earlier this week setting the stage for Russia’s military intervention, Putin said Ukraine is “not just a neighboring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space.”

The Baltic countries, culturally and linguistically different, don’t have the same connection to Russian history and identity. However, they were ruled by Moscow for most of the past 200 years, first by the Russian Empire, then for the half-century following World War II by the Soviet Union. All three countries have ethnic Russian minorities; in Latvia and Estonia, they make up about one-quarter of the population.

Though many of them are well integrated, tensions flared in 2007 when hundreds of ethnic Russians rioted against government plans to relocate a Soviet war memorial in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. Estonia suspected Russia of stoking the unrest and orchestrating cyberattacks that paralyzed government computer networks.

OSDH: 1,300 new cases, 49 deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma

“When we hear Putin humiliating Ukraine, calling it an artificial state with no history, it reminds us of the same things that they have been repeating about all former Soviet republics for many years,” said Nerijus Maliukevicius, a political analyst at Vilnius University. The Russian “state propaganda machine is now working on unprecedented levels of intensity, and the message is not just about Ukraine,” he added.

Lithuania borders both Kaliningrad, a Russian region where the country’s Baltic Sea fleet is based, and Belarus, the former Soviet republic where tens of thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for joint exercises. Belarus recently announced that the drills would continue because of the tensions in eastern Ukraine.

“It seems they are not going to leave,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. “But we must understand that numbers do not mean everything. There are technically very advanced troops on our side of the border. Their main task is deterrence — and defense, if necessary.”

Trooper intentionally crashes into oncoming wrong-way driver

The Baltic countries have expressed strong support for Ukraine. Baltic leaders have traveled to Kyiv to show their solidarity and have sent both weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Estonia, which has maintained close political and economic relations with Ukraine, also has offered to help Ukraine bolster its cybersecurity.

Estonia, which will celebrate its independence day on Thursday, is taking a strong stance in the conflict, but not because it fears for its security, said former President Kersti Kaljulaid, the first woman to hold that office.

“We are doing it because we find it is our moral obligation,” she said. “We very strongly feel that … every nation should have the right to decide their future.”

While the Baltics are direct neighbors of Russia, she said other European countries should be equally worried about the crisis in Ukraine.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t think it concerns the Baltics more,” she said. “If you look from Kyiv, it’s the same distance to Berlin as Tallinn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Another round of winter weather moves in tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather moves into the forecast tonight. We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice move in around sunrise. The chance of ice means we will see slick spots on roads, bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps. We’re also reporting multiple business, school and church closures...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Waves of freezing rain and sleet expected Wednesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Waves of freezing rain and sleet are expected Wednesday into Thursday across Oklahoma. This storm system arrives with bitter cold temperatures as well!. So all this precipitation is falling into very cold air and will create a frozen mixture of ice and sleet across much...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Baltic States#Baltic Countries#Baltics#Vilnius#Ap#Estonians#Latvians#Lithuanians#Soviet#Kgb#Nato#Western#European#Russian#Defense#American
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
HollywoodLife

Sean Penn: The Real Reason Why The Actor Is In Ukraine During Russia’s Invasion

Sean Penn landed in Ukraine on the same day that the country was attacked by Russian forces!. Sean Penn, 61, is dedicated to his work. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine to prevent the country from joining NATO. As Hollywood stars continue to weigh in on the conflict from their homes in the United States, Sean has taken another approach and is currently in Ukraine — filming a documentary about the conflict with Russia!
WORLD
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
KFOR

KFOR

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy