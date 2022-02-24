New Prague Superintendent trying to address accusations of racism

Two school districts are now refusing to play against New Prague after allegations of racist behavior at sporting events.

St Louis Park and Robbinsdale announced they will not compete in athletic events against New Prague.

Superintendent of New Prague Area Schools, Tim Dittberner, told WCCO's Adam Carter, his district is weighing different options to address the root cause.

“We’re looking at everything, whether that be community meetings or any type of education with adults,” Dittberner says. “Our focus this week obviously, is with our students, keeping them a priority right now.”

On Monday, community members plan to attend a school board meeting to see how the District will address such issues.

Dittberner also told Carter he hopes past incidents can become learning moments.

“You know, we’re in the education business, and use that as a teachable moment for our kids about race and culture,” Dittberner told WCCO. “If down the road here, we start doing work in St. Louis Park and collaborating that way, getting to know people’s culture better that respects their diversity.”

In a letter, St. Louis Park Athletic Director wrote, “I will not stand for your community to have teachable moments at the expense of our students.’

New Prague Area schools are planning a School Board meeting on Monday to further deal with the accusations of racism.

Wednesday, Robbinsdale Cooper's superintendent