The Anthony Gargano Show 2-24-2022

Zion Williamson finally made another appearance in New Orleans this week … well, kind of. The Pelicans star was the subject of a very unflattering Mardi Gras parade float in his local city on Thursday. The float, courtesy of a krewe called The Knight of Chaos, was given the name “Setback.” It featured a giant pelican inside a “Deep Fried Pelicans” bucket and also depicted Williamson himself. The float gave Williamson the jersey number “1Ton,” had him saying, “I’m hungry,” and poked fun at his contract by having him in a heap of money.
