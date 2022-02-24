ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Anthony Gargano Show 2-24-2022

975thefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony shares his thoughts regarding James...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean McVay news

After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline. Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson gets insulted by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

Zion Williamson finally made another appearance in New Orleans this week … well, kind of. The Pelicans star was the subject of a very unflattering Mardi Gras parade float in his local city on Thursday. The float, courtesy of a krewe called The Knight of Chaos, was given the name “Setback.” It featured a giant pelican inside a “Deep Fried Pelicans” bucket and also depicted Williamson himself. The float gave Williamson the jersey number “1Ton,” had him saying, “I’m hungry,” and poked fun at his contract by having him in a heap of money.
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy