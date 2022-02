Just like its phones, Samsung's apps are also filled to the brim with plenty of useful features — its Gallery app is the perfect example of this. At first glance, the app might look just like any other gallery app. However, once you dig deep into the settings menu, you'll find several useful options like OneDrive integration, Object eraser, Spot color, and more. I'd even say it is among the most feature-rich Gallery app available for Android.

