ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0SZX_0eOBj7iR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9nWN_0eOBj7iR00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Omeretta the Great has the Hip-Hop world talking her up with the track “Sorry Not Sorry,” and sparked quite the discussion of who can claim to be from the A. T.I. , a rapper most would say is deeply connected with the city of Atlanta, offered his take on the ongoing debate of the city’s real residents.

In a since-deleted social media post, the rapper born Clifford Harris shared a map of Atlanta along with the following quote: “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern.”

It isn’t known exactly what T.I. was implying by posting the image. Some are taking it that he disagrees with Omeretta the Great’s assertion that those outside city borders can claim to be from Atlanta. The map also highlighted all the various zones across the city region.

No word yet what Omeretta the Great will say about T.I.’s post nor is it known why he took the post down from Instagram.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Drops Off Map Of Atlanta After Omeretta The Great Ignites Controversy

The ATL has been a leading force in Hip Hop for years but the city of Atlanta was under the spotlight this week thanks to a new tune by Omeretta The Great. The Atlanta rapper is a voice that has been creating more of a buzz, and this week, Omeretta released her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," causing the Georgia capital to be a hot topic of discussion.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Couple Filming Together Despite Not Speaking for Months

It looks like things are back on track with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield and her longtime on-again-off-again beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Whitfield has been filming Season 14, marking it her third return to the beloved Bravo franchise. This time, she and Gilliams were off due to him sending the network a cease and desist from mentioning and trying to film with him as he was on home confinement after being released early from prison serving a lengthy fraud case. Whitfield famously documented their relationship while Gilliams was behind bars. But to keep him in good standing with the judge, Gilliams refused to film this season, saying it could ruin his release and violate his probation order.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Griffin, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine Confirms Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I. & Beanie Sigel Album Features

Conway The Machine has revealed the final tracklist for his new album God Don’t Make Mistakes before its Friday (February 25) arrival. The project is made up of 12 tracks, with features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Jill Scott and others, including his Drumwork signees Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
Complex

T.I. Responds After Godfrey Slams Rapper for Performing Stand-Up After Him

After the Nebraskan comedian Godfrey took issue with T.I.’s recent stand-up attempt, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to clap back at certain comments he made. Godfrey was initially upset that T.I., who he said he doesn’t yet consider himself a comedian, performed a set right after him in Atlanta after he had been labeled the headliner for the evening. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his In Godfrey We Trust podcast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T I Hops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Artist Big30 Voluntarily Turning Himself Into Jail

Memphis rapper BIG30 took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (February 22) to announce he’s turning himself in to local police, but wouldn’t offer any more details on the matter. After learning authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, the Bread Gang rapper wrote, “Finna gone turn...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy