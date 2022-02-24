ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Pace joins the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive, while Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles adds to his staff

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace walks on the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has landed a new job.

The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday announced they hired Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace previously worked with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot while with the New Orleans Saints.

Pace joins a Falcons staff that includes another former Bears GM, Phil Emery, and former Tennessee Titans GM Ruston Webster, both of whom are senior personnel executives.

The Bears fired Pace on Jan. 10 after seven seasons as GM, going 48-65 and failing to record a playoff victory.

The Falcons have a long list of former Bears coaches on their staff, including their current offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

Meanwhile, Ryan Poles, who replaced Pace as GM on Jan. 25 , on Thursday hired Matt Feinstein as director of football administration.

Feinstein recently had been promoted to the NFL’s director of labor operations after six years as a manager and senior manager for on the NFL’s management council. The Bears said in a release Feinstein built quantitative models for roster and salary rules and put the results in reports for senior league management while on the council. He started as an analytics assistant with the council.

A graduate of Michigan, he began his career with Lux Research as an analyst.

Feinstein is the latest addition to Poles’ staff as the Bears prepare for the NFL scouting combine next week. The Bears previously announced the hiring of assistant GM Ian Cunningham and director of high performance Brent Salazar.

