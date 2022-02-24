Biden sanctions Russia over assault on Ukraine: ‘Putin will be a pariah’

President Biden on Thursday ratcheted up economic sanctions on Russia over its brutal assault on Ukraine, promising to cut off Russia’s largest bank and four others from the U.S. financial system, and pledging to turn President Vladimir Putin into a global outcast.

In remarks that carried the verbal trimmings of the Cold War, Biden said Putin’s military aims extend beyond Ukraine to a reconstitution of the Soviet Union. He said the U.S. had corralled a coalition of allies that represent more than half the global economy to strike jointly at the Russian financial system.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically,” Biden said in a speech from the East Room of the White House.

“Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,” the president added. “Any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression will be stained by association.”

The new economic penalties will strangle Russia’s ability to use American dollars, euros, British pounds and Japanese yen, Biden said, adding that the U.S. was targeting Russian financial institutions with around $1 trillion in assets.

Calling it a “cold day” for Russia, Biden accused Putin of pursuing “empire by any means necessary,” and promised that the economic response by the U.S. and its Western allies would generate long-term damage to the Russian economy while limiting collateral financial damage at home.

But he asked Americans to buckle up for some economic pain at places like gas stations.

“I know this is hard, and that Americans are already hurting,” the president said. “But this aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies.”

“We stand up for freedom,” Biden said. “This is who we are.”

Biden said he had no plans to talk to Putin and brushed off a threat from the Kremlin that seemed to suggest it would consider ordering a nuclear strike if it faces interference in its attempts to gobble up Ukraine. He said he had “no idea” what Putin is threatening.

Biden has ruled out sending American troops into Ukraine, wary of a direct conflict with Russia. But he said the U.S. would “be involved” if Russia ultimately advances beyond Ukraine and attacks a NATO member.

“The only thing I’m convinced of is if we don’t stop him now, he’ll be emboldened,” Biden said.

“Putin chose this war,” the president said. “Now he and his country will bear the consequences.”