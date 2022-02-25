ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened in Ukraine today? Latest updates here

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

Take a look at the latest coverage below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

