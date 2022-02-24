ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Season Review: Foster Moreau

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders third-year tight end Foster Moreau had shown glimpses of potential in the role he had the last two years.

The former fourth-round pick had been serviceable as a backup to Pro Bowler Darren Waller.

When Waller was injured in the Raiders' win over the Dallas Cowboys o9n Thanksgiving, it presented the biggest opportunity of Moreau's young career.

As long as Waller would be out,

would be the Raiders' No. 1 option at tight end, but it was more of a mixed bag in execution.

Moreau did post career highs in targets, yards, and catches, having 30 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

During the period when Waller was out, despite playing nearly all of the team's offensive snaps on a weekly basis, Moreau wasn't able to make a huge impact.

Moreau was able to make plays in two of the Raiders' key wins during that stretch, having a total of 11 catches and 132 yards against the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Outside of those two games, he didn't have any more than 34 yards in any game when he was the team's primary tight end.

The argument can be made that Moreau still hasn't reached his ceiling of play, but it's clear the offense with him instead of Waller drops off.

Perhaps new head coach Josh McDaniels will be able to unlock more plays for him, as he has experience running successful offenses that heavily employ two tight ends.

At the very least, he should remain a useful backup heading into the last year of his contract.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Season Review#Pro Bowler Darren Waller#The Cleveland Browns#Raiders Nation
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Of the positions on an offensive line, the center is not usually thought of as investing a top pick. The Raiders don't need a center, but today's prospect is a versatile player who can play all of the interior line positions. When it comes to Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Justyn Ross, Clemson

It seemed like Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had sky-high potential when he broke out as a freshman. Ross was a leading producer for a team that won a national title, finishing with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Ross averaged over 20 yards per catch that season,...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
RaiderMaven

Raiders Sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a contract, according to a tweet from his agency, SportsTrust Advisors on Sunday. Billings, a four-year pro out of Baylor, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started every game at defensive tackle for the Bengals in his second season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Potentially Playing in London Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders could be playing overseas next season. On Monday, the NFL announced that five games will be played internationally during the 2022 season. Three will be played in London, while one each will be played in Mexico City and Munich, Germany. The international game slated in Germany,...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Derek Carr “Looking Forward” to McDaniels & Ziegler

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke publicly for the first time on new hires Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. McDaniels was hired as the new head coach for the Raiders while Ziegler serves as the new general manager. Carr said he is “Looking forward” to getting to know McDaniels...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Will Compete in Hall of Fame Preseason Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday that the Raiders will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game that is set take place on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio. The game will take place two days before formers Raider stars...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Could Cornerback Malcolm Butler Make a Comeback as a Raider?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a dire need of an improved secondary. With Casey Hayward hitting free agency and former first-round draft pick Damon Arnette cut by the Raiders last season, a veteran presence in the secondary needed by the Silver and Black. One possibility is cornerback Malcolm Butler,...
NFL
Dallas News

3 takeaways from Texas Tech’s loss to TCU: Season-high turnovers cost Red Raiders

Here are three key takeaways from Texas Tech’s 69-66 loss to TCU on Saturday night:. Texas Tech will certainly hope that it doesn’t run into Mike Miles and TCU again in the Big 12 Tournament. The veteran guard had Texas Tech’s number defensively for most of this game. Miles got himself open for 3-point shots on a handful of possessions, but his most notable offense came as he took the ball to the basket. On two occasions, Miles got a layup without any resistance from Texas Tech’s defense. Throughout the game, Miles carved the Texas Tech defense with his passing and driving. Miles finished with 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. Miles also had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
DALLAS, TX
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC Trojans

USC Trojan Isaac Taylor-Stuart is one of the fastest prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, and with his athleticism, he can bring speed to a Las Vegas Raiders team in need of adding quickness in the secondary. The former Trojan didn't live up to the expectations of what USC was...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Rice, Lott Also Starred for the Raiders

Wide Receiver Jerry Rice and defensive back Ronnie Lott, both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played key roles in helping the San Francisco 49ers dominate the NFL in the 1980s when they won four Super Bowls. However, both also starred for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders late in...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy