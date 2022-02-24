Madison Community Projects Receive Over $20 Million from Governor Evers

Governor Evers announced today that five community projects in Madison will be funded through the State’s Neighborhood Investment Fund. The Neighborhood Investment Fund was offered as a competitive grant for local and Tribal governments to invest in the recovery of their neighborhoods after COVID. Altogether, projects funded within Madison’s borders will receive $20.8 million. The projects were funded through requests from the City of Madison, or through requests from Dane County with City support.

“With these exciting new investments, the Governor is once again demonstrating his strong commitment to equity, sustainability and economic development across Wisconsin,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I am grateful for his partnership, as well as our partnership with Dane County. Each of these worthy projects is the product of strong collaboration and each will play an essential role in creating opportunity and community, and improving the lives of many Madison residents.”

The funded projects include the development or redevelopment of the following:

• The Bayview Foundation’s housing and community center at the Triangle

• The Madison Public Market

• The Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub

• Centro Hispano’s community center

• The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

The Governor announced the grants today at Madison College’s South Campus. More information is available here.