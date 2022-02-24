ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Longtime Raiders Fan Ice Cube Talks Team's Future

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrtDA_0eOBe9wk00

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has one of the richest sagas in all of sports. From the iconic cities of Los Angeles to Oakland to Las Vegas, the organization has garnered many famous followers along the ride.

One of the most notable celebrity Raiders fans in the franchise's history has been L.A. native Ice Cube.

Ice Cube, the founder of the Big 3 basketball league, is known for being an avid Los Angeles sports fan and is still loyal to his Raiders to this day.

On JAKIB Media Sports' "The National Football Show," with Dan Sileo, Ice Cube gave his thoughts on hiring Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels on Tuesday.

"I feel sorry for our quarterback [Derek Carr]," he said. "Just him going through another coaching staff. I just sit back at these times, man, and just wait for it to all come together. I can't say anything but: 'Let's see what happens with this guy [McDaniels].'"

As for the current NFL L.A. team, Ice Cube paid his respects to the Super Bowl champs.

"I used to cheer for the Rams before the Raiders came to town," he said. "It's always been a little love for the Rams, and I'm happy they won the Super Bowl for Los Angeles. Winning for St. Louis was cool, but they put the cherry on top winning the chip right here in Los Angeles."

Derek Carr
Person
Ice Cube
