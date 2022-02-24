Karl-Anthony Towns says Michael Jordan told him 'F*** you' during All-Star Weekend

Joe Nelson

Karl-Anthony Towns had one heckuva All-Star Weekend, not only winning the 3-point contest and participating in the actual All-Star Game, but also leaving with a pretty awesome Michael Jordan story.

His Airness spent about 5 seconds talking to Towns before Sunday's All-Star Game, and apparently hadn't forgotten the 39 points in Minnesota's win over Jordan's Charlotte Hornets last week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Towns explained his run-in with Jordan.

"MJ looks at me and he goes, 'I remember what you did to my team. I seen what you did to my team, f*** you,'" said Towns, bursting with laughter.

"I said, 'Yeah. I like this energy. Yeah, I like this energy,'" Towns continued. "And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and competitive, he looks back at me and goes, 'Yeah.'"

"Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it."