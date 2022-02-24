ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl-Anthony Towns says Michael Jordan told him 'F*** you' during All-Star Weekend

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Joe Nelson

Karl-Anthony Towns had one heckuva All-Star Weekend, not only winning the 3-point contest and participating in the actual All-Star Game, but also leaving with a pretty awesome Michael Jordan story.

His Airness spent about 5 seconds talking to Towns before Sunday's All-Star Game, and apparently hadn't forgotten the 39 points in Minnesota's win over Jordan's Charlotte Hornets last week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Towns explained his run-in with Jordan.

"MJ looks at me and he goes, 'I remember what you did to my team. I seen what you did to my team, f*** you,'" said Towns, bursting with laughter.

"I said, 'Yeah. I like this energy. Yeah, I like this energy,'" Towns continued. "And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and competitive, he looks back at me and goes, 'Yeah.'"

"Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it."

The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Financial World

Michael Jordan used Tiger Woods, said...

According to the biography: Tiger Woods, this is what John Merchant had to say about Michael Jordan: "Michael can play basketball as well as anyone who’s ever played the game there isn’t anything else that Michael is good at doing. Nothing! And he’s had too many years of...
NBA
FOX Sports

Michael Jordan could beat LeBron one-on-one, Bayless says

Michael Jordan is still into playing one-on-one. Jordan is not one to back down from a challenge. "His Airness" didn't reach GOAT status by conceding to his challengers, and the current Charlotte Hornets owner appears to be game for battle even today. And though it appeared playful, Jordan's face after...
NBA
