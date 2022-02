Cryptocurrency, once a fringe platform used by tech-savvy investors — and favored by cybercriminals — appears to be moving into the mainstream, with thousands of digital currencies available, like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, athlete Aaron Rogers and other notable figures are asking for crypto paychecks. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of art, videos and code are selling for record amounts. The flurry of crypto ads that aired during the Super Bowl this month left many of us feeling like we’d better get in on the action before it’s too late.

