[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1.]Yellowjackets Season 1 was quite the rollercoaster when it came to tracking Warren Kole’s Jeff. After spending a good chunk of the show judging him for cheating on Jackie (Ella Purnell) when they were young and then also seemingly cheating on Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) as an adult, it was revealed that Jeff was actually one of Shauna’s biggest supporters. Yes, he did try to blackmail the other surviving Yellowjackets, but it was all done out of his determination to provide for his family. On top of that, much to Shauna’s surprise, Jeff had read her wilderness diaries long ago and despite whatever horrors she detailed in them, he still loves her.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO