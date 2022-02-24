ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi Will Be the First Major U.S. Bank to Eliminate Overdraft Fees

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiti has announced plans to get rid of overdraft fees in a move that makes it the first major U.S. bank to completely eliminate the charges. According to CNN, Citi plans to implement the change this summer. Alongside the elimination of overdraft fees, the bank will also say goodbye to insufficient...

