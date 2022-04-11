Denver Broncos mock draft 2022: Building a team around Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos offseason will define this franchise and dictate its futures for years to come. Between landing a new head coach, searching for a new quarterback and being up for sale, a lot is going on this spring.

It’s a long process and the first step is already done with coach Nathaniel Hackett filling out a quality staff. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done and much of it centers on free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft .

The biggest move came with the Russell Wilson trade , dramatically altering this team’s outlook. Instantly, the Broncos become a Super Bowl contender. While it came at the cost of top draft picks in 2022, that’s worth it for a top quarterback.

Before we dive into our Broncos mock draft, let’s examine the team’s 2022 draft picks.

Denver Broncos draft picks 2022

2nd round: 64th overall

64th overall 3rd round: 75th and 96th overall

75th and 96th overall 4th round: 115th and 116th picks

115th and 116th picks 5th round: 152nd overall

152nd overall 6th round: 206th overall

206th overall 7th round: 232nd overall

Related: See where Denver Broncos land in 2022 NFL power rankings

Denver Broncos draft needs

Cornerback

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Defensive line

Running back

Denver Broncos mock draft: Creating a Super Bowl contender

The Broncos entered the offseason desperate for a quarterback, hoping its draft picks would land a superstar. Sure enough, that’s what happened. While sending the 9th overall pick and a second-round pick takes away the ability to fill some needs, landing a top quarterback is far more valuable. Plus, the Broncos still have plenty of capital to address other positions.

While some top talents might not be available, positional needs like offensive tackle, corner and running back can still be addressed.

Round 2, 64th overall pick: Abraham Lucas, offensive tackle, Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos made a savvy move by bringing Billy Turner back after his stint with the Green Bay Packers. He performed well in Green Bay, providing stability and right tackle and also offering versatility on the offensive line. Entering his age-31 season, Turner is only a short-term bandaid at right tackle.

Related: Finalist emerges for Denver Broncos sale

Abraham Lucas, the 6foot-6 tackle out of the Pac-12 Conference, is an exciting fit for Denver. He operated in a pass-heavy Washington State offense, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with 2,195 pass-block snaps in his NFL career. The frame and length help him in pass protection, providing a framework for NFL coaches to build from. In a more pass-oriented offense, he could be a starter late in the 2022 season or takes over at the spot in 2023.

Round 3, 75th overall: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Josey Jewell will be returning in 2022, Denver’s defense still needs more help at linebacker. Alex Singleton isn’t exactly the ideal starter and the Broncos will likely utilize him as a rotational player. So, depth and young talent is necessary at the position.

Brian Asamoah brings the level of explosiveness and quick reactions you want in a modern linebacker. The size (6-foot-1) isn’t ideal, but he’ll fit on a defense that pushes Randy Gregory closer to the line of scrimmage. He held up really well in coverage this past season, able to move easily and react. Plus, he brings the speed to move sideline-to-sideline. A rotation of Asamoah and Singleton is best for everyone.

Round 3, 96th overall: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If Marcus Jones was a few inches taller, he might be a top-40 pick in the NFL Draft. This is a 5-foot-8 cornerback, not exactly the size NFL teams want at the position. He also didn’t face the highest level of competition. Watch him play and you’ll see an exciting player easily worth a Day 2 pick.

First, he’ll enter the league and become one of the best return specialists in the NFL (6 career return touchdowns in college). That means field position and big plays, giving Wilson and the Broncos’ offense less ground to cover. Second, you can’t teach the ball skills, instincts and speed that he offers. While his frame will keep him stuck in the slot, this is a player who should be high on the Broncos’ draft board.

Round 4, 115th overall: Zyon McCollum, CB, Houston State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

George Paton made it clear the Broncos are going to add even more talent in the secondary before the 2022 season begins. Keeping that and team needs in mind, our Broncos mock draft goes back-to-back in corners.

McCollum comes from a small school, that’s a factor working against him. With that acknowledged, he is 6-foot-2, plays a physical brand of football and his years of experience reflect in his instincts. He might not be a starting-caliber player in 2022, but he’s a boundary corner who can play snaps as a rookie and that improves Denver’s depth at the position.

Round 4, 116th overall: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fant is gone and the Broncos need a 2TE. It’s an important position when you take a look at the coaching staff. Nathaniel Hackett comes from a team that benefited when deploying multiple tight ends in recent years. Hackett also hired Packers’ tight ends coach Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator.

Jeremy Ruckert is ready to see the field in 2022. The 6-foot-5 tight end moves well for his size and offers solid hands, meaning he can be used as a check-down option for Wilson. More importantly, he’s an in-line blocker who can help on either side. That certainly merits a fourth-round pick for a team with playoff aspriations.

Denver Broncos mock draft: Day 3 picks

5th round, 152nd overall: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame 6th round, 206th overall: Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky 7th round, 232nd overall: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State

Let us know what you think of our Denver Broncos mock draft.

More must-reads: