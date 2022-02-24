ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden confirms he has no plan to talk with Putin amid Russian invasion

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden confirmed he has no plans to talk to Vladimir Putin and forcefully condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .

The president said that the United States had already sanctioned Russian banks that hold about $1 trillion in assets, adding that it was also blocking four more major banks.

The words come after Mr Biden had attempted to use a diplomatic approach prior to the invasion.

Biden had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and said he had briefed him on the steps the United States was taking to punish Russia.

