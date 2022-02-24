ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic’s R.J. Hampton returning from knee injury against Rockets

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

R.J. Hampton will make his return to the floor Friday against the Houston Rockets at Amway Center after missing a month because of a knee injury, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday’s practice.

Hampton practiced Wednesday and Thursday after spraining the medial collateral ligament and bruising a bone in his left knee during a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 19.

He was sidelined for the next 14 games leading into last weekend’s All-Star break.

“R.J. responded well,” Mosley said. “Defensively, his presence was felt out there, his energy, enthusiasm and spirit for the game. He’s definitely ready to get back out on the court again. He’ll be available.”

Hampton was optimistic that he’d return against the Rockets when speaking to the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday, saying: “Everything’s great. Everything’s 100%. I’m ready to go. Still listening to the training staff, but as far as me and my healthiness, I’m 100%.”

Hampton, a second-year guard, averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.4 minutes before his injury. Wednesday and Thursday were the first practices in which he fully participated in after being injured.

“R.J.’s been solid. Happy he’s finally back on the court. He’s over there babysitting that little baby injury,” Cole Anthony quipped. “Nah, he’s worked hard. I’m glad to see him healthy again.”

Mosley was unsure if Hampton will be on a minutes restriction.

“We’re going to look and see how he continues to respond early in the first half,” he added. “We’ll check and then kind of [go] from there.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jamahl Mosley
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Sentinel#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Orlando Sentinel

Magic guard Markelle Fultz eager for Monday return vs. Pacers: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

For Markelle Fultz, the Orlando Magic’s home matchup against the Indiana Pacers couldn’t come sooner. By the time he enters Monday’s game at Amway Center for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Jan. 6, 2021, it’ll be 419 days since he last played and he would’ve been through nearly a year of rehab to help him prepare for his return to the court. ...
NBA
numberfire.com

R.J. Hampton sprains ankle, now questionable Friday for Magic

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday versus the Houston Rockets. Hampton had been cleared to return from a knee injury that has kept him out since January 19, but then he sprained his left ankle during the Friday morning shootaround. Terrence Ross and Gary Harris will lose playing time with the second unit if Hampton is able to return to the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's R.J. Hampton (ankle) available on Friday

Orlando Magic point guard R.J. Hampton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hampton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active on Friday for the first time since January 19th. Terrence Ross and Gary Harris could lose playing time with the second unit with Hampton back in action.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Knee Injury Won't Prevent Fred VanVleet From Playing Saturday

Earlier on Saturday Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet was downgraded to doubtful for their tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. VanVleet is dealing with a knee contusion but his prognosis took an about-face ahead of tip-off and the 27-year-old is in the starting lineup Saturday night. VanVleet was the Raptors’...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Fortunes unchanged after break: Takeaways from Rockets' loss to Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Takeaways from the Rockets' 119-111 loss to the Magic on Friday night:. The Rockets’ schedule resumed Friday with what was seemingly a winnable game, or at least the most winnable they will have for a while. The Rockets’ next eight games are against teams in playoff or play-in position, including one back-to-back against the Clippers and Jazz, and another against the Grizzlies and Heat.
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Pato, Michel score as Orlando City seals season-opening victory against Montreal

Alexandre Pato hugged his teammates and quickly ran to the sidelines to exchange an embrace with coach Oscar Pareja moments after scoring his first MLS goal. For the Brazilian forward, it was a moment a year in the making following a knee injury that sidelined him for a majority of last season. Pato’s tally marked the initial goal of a 2-0 victory for Orlando City over CF Montreal on Sunday in ...
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy