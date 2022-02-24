Magic’s R.J. Hampton returning from knee injury against Rockets

R.J. Hampton will make his return to the floor Friday against the Houston Rockets at Amway Center after missing a month because of a knee injury, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday’s practice.

Hampton practiced Wednesday and Thursday after spraining the medial collateral ligament and bruising a bone in his left knee during a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 19.

He was sidelined for the next 14 games leading into last weekend’s All-Star break.

“R.J. responded well,” Mosley said. “Defensively, his presence was felt out there, his energy, enthusiasm and spirit for the game. He’s definitely ready to get back out on the court again. He’ll be available.”

Hampton was optimistic that he’d return against the Rockets when speaking to the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday, saying: “Everything’s great. Everything’s 100%. I’m ready to go. Still listening to the training staff, but as far as me and my healthiness, I’m 100%.”

Hampton, a second-year guard, averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.4 minutes before his injury. Wednesday and Thursday were the first practices in which he fully participated in after being injured.

“R.J.’s been solid. Happy he’s finally back on the court. He’s over there babysitting that little baby injury,” Cole Anthony quipped. “Nah, he’s worked hard. I’m glad to see him healthy again.”

Mosley was unsure if Hampton will be on a minutes restriction.

“We’re going to look and see how he continues to respond early in the first half,” he added. “We’ll check and then kind of [go] from there.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .